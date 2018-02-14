School Violence Prevention Experts Available to Comment on Florida Shooting

Newswise — Police in Broward County, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon responded to a school shooting with multiple fatalities at Parkland High School. A suspect was placed in custody.

Researchers with the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence at the University of Colorado Boulder are available to discuss strategies for preventing school shootings. They can also discuss lessons learned from a study they published in the aftermath of the 2013 Arapahoe High School shooting in Colorado. The study identifies 32 prevention strategies.

William Woodward, co-principal investigator of the Arapahoe High School study and director of training and technical assistance for the center: bill.woodward@colorado.edu.

Beverly Kingston, director of the center: beverly.kingston@colorado.edu.

For more information or help arranging an interview, contact Lisa Marshall, CU Boulder media relations, lisa.marshall@colorado.edu or 303-492-3115.