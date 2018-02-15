 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Tips on How Parents Can Help Their Children After Another School Shooting.

Article ID: 689605

Released: 15-Feb-2018 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • UAB clinical psychologist Josh, Klapow, Ph.D.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Family and Parenting, Guns and Violence

University of Alabama at Birmingham clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow can address tips and methods that parents can use to help their children process the reality of school violence. Klapow is a certified disaster mental health specialist.  Can also discuss grief and healing.

UAB has a professional broadcast studio on campus.  

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!