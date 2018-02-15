Policy Suggestions to Boost STEM Education

Newswise — Wichita State University President John Bardo spoke today (Thursday, Feb. 15) at the U.S. House of Representatives, where he provided testimony to the committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Bardo spoke about what WSU is doing to improve STEM education and to more closely tie the university’s educational approach to the needs of area employers. The president shared lessons he’s learned as WSU’s applied learning model has continued to take shape.

He also spoke on policy suggestions to continue to boost STEM education and prepare students to work with local industry. His suggestions included looking at the way basic and applied research money is distributed; asking Congress to look seriously at funding for applied graduate students and applied fellows programs for faculty; changing how data is collected on students to be more in line with industry needs; and adjusting how financial aid is disbursed for low-income students.

Wichita State came to the attention of Congress because of the university’s work in developing apprenticeships, extended internships, badges and certificates, and online education, as well as technology-based work with area high schools.

The subcommittee on Research and Technology of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology held a hearing called “Mentoring, Training and Apprenticeships for STEM Education and Careers” in Washington, D.C.

Bardo was one of four people – and the only president from a four-year institution – invited to speak at today’s hearing, the goal of which was to explore how participation in mentoring, training and apprenticeship opportunities impact science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students and may assist in addressing the growing need for a diverse and technically trained STEM workforce.

To learn more, read Bardo's full written testimony at http://bit.ly/BardoCongress.