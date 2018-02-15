Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale has multiple subject matter experts for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting stories

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL is home to multiple experts who can provide insight and guidance related to the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FLorida. Please CLICK HERE for a list of our experts in school shootings, child and adult psychology/how to cope with tragedies and adult psychology.

We can arrange phone or in-person interviews. Contact NSU's Public Relations officers Julie Spechler at 954-591-3361 (cell), 954-262-5348 (office) or julies@nova.edu or Marla Oxenhandler at 954-770-9204 or marla.oxenhandler@nova.edu .