Sleep-Related Infant Deaths: How Parents Can Reduce Their Child's Risk

Newswise — Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is the leading cause of death among infants one month to one year of age, with more than 3,500 infants dying unexpectedly each year. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is a major contributor.



It’s very important that parents follow the main recommendation for reducing the risk of SUIDs, which is to lay babies flat on their backs in their own sleep area, says Dr. Gaurav Kumar, a board-certified pediatrician at LifeBridge Health Pediatrics’ Baltimore North location in Lutherville.



“Historically, many parents have found that when they put their babies to sleep on their tummies, they might sleep a little bit longer. But because we now know that there’s a huge risk associated with that, we have to keep the risks in mind, therefore it’s not recommended,” Kumar says.



Although the supine position recommendation has been in place for more than 25 years and has helped to bring down the SIDS death rate, it bears repeating as it is not always followed by everyone, says Kumar, who stresses that the technique should be followed for both nighttime sleep and naps. Babies shouldn’t be placed on their side as they can roll over and end up sleeping on their tummy, he says.