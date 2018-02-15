Hackensack Meridian Health Foundations Achieve ‘High Performer’ Recognition by Association for Healthcare Philanthropy

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce several of the network’s foundations have been honored by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) for their exemplary performance in fundraising. Meridian Health Foundation (which encompasses Hackensack Meridian Health’s six southern regional Foundations; Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation, Ocean Medical Center Foundation, Riverview Medical Center Foundation, Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation, Bayshore Medical Center Foundation and Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation) and Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation were among those recognized.

AHP recognizes high performance only when health care philanthropy organizations operate in the top 25 percent of all reporting organizations. For fiscal year 2016, being a High Performer means that participating organizations raised more than $13.0 million in the U.S. Only 63 organizations in the U.S. and Canada were named “High Performers,” based on the AHP’s 2016 annual benchmarking analysis and Report on Giving.

“It’s an incredible honor to achieve “High Performer” status as recognized by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy,” explains Joseph Stampe, southern regional president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Foundation. “Not only is it our goal to raise critical funds to enhance the health care provided to the community, but to do that in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Each year, participating hospital foundations complete an in-depth survey that includes data such as fundraising revenue, sources and number of gifts, expenses, and employee roles and resources. AHP analyzes the data submitted categorizing high performers through a comparative analysis based on core benchmark indicators such as net fundraising returns, return on investment and cost to raise a dollar. Meridian Health Foundation has been participating in the AHP’s benchmarking survey for eight years and has been named a “High Performer” for seven of those years.

The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation began participating in AHP’s benchmarking survey in 2016.

“We are delighted to receive this high performer recognition from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy for our first submission,” said Helen A. Cunning, interim president of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “It is my pleasure and privilege to work with an extraordinary team of professionals who, along with our generous donors, are dedicated to supporting the highest quality human-centered care for our patients, their families and our community.”

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy is an international professional organization dedicated to developing the fundraisers who encourage charity for nonprofit hospitals and health care institutions. The association’s 5,000 members represent more than 2,200 health care organizations in North America and abroad, raising more than $10 billion each year for community health services.

