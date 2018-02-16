The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Named WHO Coordinating Center for Nursing and Midwifery

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has been elected as the Coordinating Centre for the Global Network of World Health Organization Collaborating Centres (WHOCCs) for Nursing and Midwifery. The international designation means JHSON will lead the Network’s efforts in achieving its mission of strengthening nursing and midwifery to promote universal primary health care.

“This honor is not only a great responsibility, but also a tremendous privilege,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, Dean of JHSON. “The work already accomplished by the WHO and the Centres has made such a difference for communities across the world, and we are proud to be part of an effort that is connecting populations and improving health everywhere through the promotion of our profession.”

Established in 1988, the Global Network of WHOCCs for Nursing and Midwifery is comprised from six regions who work together to share knowledge and resources, promote health through community partnership and empowerment, address emerging health care issues, and participate in policy to advance health care and resources for all populations. As Coordinating Center, JHSON will provide support for the Centres and stakeholders in communication, collaborative activities, and goal achievement.

JHSON is also a Pan American Health Organization/WHO Collaborating Center for Nursing Knowledge, Information Management and Sharing. As the first PAHO/WHO Collaborating Center concentrated specifically on nursing and communication technologies, the Center organizes national and international activities that respond to nursing information, communication and knowledge management needs. In addition, the school hosts the Global Alliance for Nursing and Midwifery to support collaborative networking, education, and professional development of nurses and midwives.

Through its Center for Global Initiatives, JHSON also fosters health development with international educational placements for students, consultation for worldwide schools of nursing, and the international visiting scholars program for exchanging training expertise and research collaboration.

“The Network’s advocacy, policy work, and promotion of nursing directly align with our mission and vision as a school, and we look forward to furthering our work with WHO and the other Collaborating Centers,” says Davidson.

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research and practice and ranks No. 2 nationally among graduate schools of nursing and No. 2 for DNP programs in the U.S. News & World Report 2018 rankings. In addition, the school is ranked by QS World University as the No. 2 nursing school in the world and is No.1 by College Choice for its master’s program. The school is No. 1 among nursing schools for total Federal Research Grants and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.