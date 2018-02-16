American Pain Society Scientific Summit, March 4-6, Anaheim

Conference Exclusively Explores Pain Mechanisms

Contact: Chuck Weber, cpweber@weberpr.com, 262-473-3018, 847-217-7282

WHO:

American Pain Society

The leading U.S. professional society devoted to advancing pain science and interdisciplinary pain management.

WHAT:

APS Scientific Summit “Understanding Pain Mechanisms”

Offers unique opportunity to fully explore the latest clinical and scientific discoveries about biologic, neurologic and genetic mechanisms and pathways responsible for chronic pain.

WHEN:

March 4-6, 2018

WHERE:

Disneyland Hotel, Anaheim, Calif.

WHY:

Greater understanding of pain mechanisms may yield valuable insights regarding effective alternatives to opioid therapy. For example, several symposia during the APS conference will focus on the active mechanisms of psychological treatments for chronic pain, as well as neurobiological mechanisms supporting integrative and mind-body therapies for pain. Plenary lectures and expert panel sessions will cover a full range of pain etiologies from a basic and clinical/translational perspective.

Media:

Journalists interested in covering the APS meeting on site should contact Chuck Weber at (262) 473-3018, 847-217-7282 (mobile), or at cpweber@weberpr.com to obtain media credentials and complimentary advance registration. The pressroom will open at 1:00 p.m. on May 4.

Author attended scientific posters will be presented on Monday and Tuesday, March 5-6, and will remain on display for the duration of the poster and exhibit hours. Tear down will begin March 6 at 12:30.

For the full conference program and other information, visit www.americanpainsociety.org.

###