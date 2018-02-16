Dr. Kellie M. Jaremko Named 2018 Resident/Fellow of the Year

Newswise — Dr. Kellie Jaremko, MD, PhD, has been named ASRA’s 2018 Resident/Fellow of the Year. She will accept the award at the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, being held April 19-21 in New York City.

An active ASRA member for the past 5 years, founder of the Resident and Medical Student Pain Education Special Interest Group, Educational Project leader in the Resident Section Committee, and enthusiastic social media participant, Dr. Jaremko is an anesthesiology resident at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.

Dr. Jaremko received her PhD in neuroscience and her MD from Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University where she was inducted into the A?A Honor Society and received the Hyman Menduke MD/PhD Research Award. While a student, Dr. Jaremko dedicated her neuroscience research to the study of pain and opioid addiction, which resulted in four first-author papers and a book chapter. She continued research on opioid use and alternatives in acute and chronic pain via collaborations at the Cleveland Clinic and Thomas Jefferson University with manuscripts currently in process. In her current role at MGH, she is working on a quality improvement project on phenylephrine infusion safety, among other multi-institutional collaborations. Her career goal is an academic career in anesthesiology combining translational research with clinical practice.

Dr. Jaremko is very active on Twitter, amassing nearly 3,000 followers and regularly contributing to ASRA meeting social media teams since 2015. Study and assessment of these efforts has resulted in peer-reviewed journal articles such as “Upgrading a Social Media Strategy to Increase Twitter Engagement During the Spring Annual Meeting of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine” published in the May/June 2017 Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (Schwenk, Jaremko, Gupta et al.) Her passion about science outreach and education has also resulted in her founding a recurring interdisciplinary twitter chat for students and experts in neuroscience (#NeuroNewsNight).

In her nomination letter, Amy C.S. Pearson, MD, of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, wrote, “It is rare that any medical society would have a member so involved and accomplished this early in her career,” adding that Dr. Jaremko is “hardworking, ambitious, smart, and insightful. She already has the qualities of a future ASRA leader.”

ASRA’s Resident/Fellow of the Year Award is given annually to a resident or fellow member of ASRA who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to regional anesthesia or pain medicine; has contributed to the advancement of the profession, welfare of residents, or quality of residency education; serves as a role model and mentor to his or her peers; and embodies the values of ASRA.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of more than 4,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine to improve patient care through research, education, and advocacy. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.