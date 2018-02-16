Expert Panel on The Future of Fish: Trade-offs Associated with California’s Seafood

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., February 16, 2018 – A panel of experts hosted by California State University Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) will present to legislators about ocean issues and solutions for a sustainable future in Sacramento on Feb. 20, 2018. This annual event focuses attention on topics critical to responsible use of California’s coast such as marine protected areas (MPAs), climate change impacts and resource extraction.

California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) School of Natural Sciences professor James Lindholm will be a featured expert and present his research investigating the impact of bottom trawls on the seafloor of Monterey Bay. Lindholm will explain that impacts to seafloor can be much less extensive than previously thought when using modified trawl gear and trawling in soft sediments in certain depth zones.

“Our hope with the larger panel, as well as my presentation, is to provide scientific insights into the trade-offs associated with extracting food from the sea,” said Lindholm. "Assuming that we are going to continue to get food from the sea, let's talk frankly about how we want to do that."

The Honorable John Laird, California Secretary for Natural Resources, will moderate the luncheon. Guests from legislature, state agencies, non-profit organizations and private sector are anticipated to be in attendance.

Other speakers will include Mike Graham from Moss Landing Marine Labs (MLML) who will discuss the trade-offs associated with aquaculture in California and Dale Squires from UC San Diego, who will talk about foreign sources of seafood and how certain types of unilateral regulation can inadvertently result in increased mortality of the species the regulation is meant to protect.

Media interested in attending or covering the event should contact James Lindholm at 831-582-4662 or jlindholm@csumb.edu