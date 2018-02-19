McCombs School of Business to Offer Entrepreneurship Minor

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Fall 2018, the McCombs School of Business will offer a cross-campus entrepreneurship minor option to all undergraduate students at The University of Texas at Austin.

The entrepreneurship minor, which will be administered by the Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship at the McCombs School of Business, is designed for undergraduate students interested in starting their own business ventures, creating and managing new ventures or products within existing businesses, or generating and implementing new ideas in any role that they hold during their careers.

“Entrepreneurship isn’t synonymous with a specific industry or academic discipline. Students studying business, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and so on, can all benefit from a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking,” said Luis Martins, management professor and director of the Herb Kelleher Center. “We want to equip students across the university with knowledge, perspectives, and skills that will propel their success in a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.”

Admission to the minor is based on students’ overall academic record, including but not limited to hours and rigor of courses taken in residence, demonstrated interest, and UT Austin grade point average.

There is limited enrollment for the minor. Applications will open on Friday, Feb. 23 on the Herb Kelleher Center website.

To fulfill the entrepreneurship minor requirements, students must complete 15 semester hours of coursework. Students interested in pursuing the minor must be in the 2018-2020 catalog. For more information, students should contact their academic advisor.

For updates and application deadlines, visit the Herb Kelleher Center website.

