Latest Research on Lead Exposure, Alternative Test Methods, Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals, Nanoparticles, Perfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS), and More Featured at SOT 57th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo

Newswise — Reston, Va.; February 19, 2018 — With more than 6,500 individuals from around the world in attendance, the Society of Toxicology (SOT) 57th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo will feature leading experts from across the broad range of disciplines and specialties that inform and advance toxicology.

Being held March 11‒15, 2018, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, the meeting will include:

170+ Scientific Sessions, covering diverse topics such as lead exposure, alternative test methods, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, nanoparticles, and more;

2,500+ abstracts on air pollution, carcinogenesis, epigenetics, metals toxicity, nanotoxicity, neurodevelopmental toxicity, pesticides, reproductive toxicology, and more;

330+ exhibitors in the ToxExpo, featuring the latest products and services in toxicology and biomedical research.

“Every year, SOT prides itself on hosting the preeminent toxicology conference in the world, providing access to groundbreaking, basic, and applied science through more than 2,800 presentations over the course of the week,” says Patricia E. Ganey, PhD, SOT president 2017‒2018. “The SOT Annual Meeting and ToxExpo also fosters the growth of new talent in toxicology, offering opportunities for undergraduates, graduate students, and postdocs and trainees to share research, receive mentoring, and more.”

Featured Scientific Sessions:

Opening Plenary Session: Monday, March 12, 8:00 am to 9:00 am

“Developing Genome-Edited Stem Cells for Therapy of Patients: Assessing Efficacy and Toxicology”—Lecturer: Matthew H. Porteus, Stanford University

SOT/EUROTOX Debate: Monday, March 12, 4:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Proposition: “Adverse Outcome Pathways Are the Future for Regulatory Toxicology”—Debaters: Daniel Villeneuve, US EPA, and Brigitte Landesmann, European Commission Joint Research Centre, Directorate F–Health, Consumers, and Reference Materials

Meet the Directors: Tuesday, March 13, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon

“A Conversation with Linda S. Birnbaum, Mark S. Johnson, and Edward J. Perkins”—Panelists: Linda S. Birnbaum, NIEHS; Mark S. Johnson, US Army Public Health Center; and Edward J. Perkins, US Army Engineer Research and Development Center

Toxicological Sciences Featured Session: Tuesday, March 13, 11:00 am to 12:20 pm

“20 Years of ToxSci: Reflecting on the Past and Envisioning the Future, Including a Tribute to Dr. John Doull”—Panelists: Gary W. Miller, Emory University; Curtis D. Klaassen, University of Washington; Lois D. Lehman-McKeeman, Bristol-Myers Squibb; David L. Eaton, University of Washington; and Dana C. Dolinoy, University of Michigan School of Public Health

Hot Topic Session: Tuesday, March 13, 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm

“Exposure and Toxicological Concerns Surrounding Perfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS)”—Lecturers: To Be Announced

SOT and Japanese Society of Toxicology Symposium: Wednesday, March 14, 8:00 am to 10:45 am

“Environmental Neurodevelopment Risk”—Lecturers: Yoichiro Kuroda, Environmental Neuroscience Information Center; Susan Schantz, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Satoshi Kitajima, National Institute of Health Sciences; and Deborah Cory-Slechta, University of Rochester Medical Center

Plenary Keynote Medical Research Council (MRC) Lecture: Wednesday, March 14, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

“Circadian Clocks: Setting the Tempo of Our Life”—Lecturer: Michael H. Hastings, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology

Award Lectures

Distinguished Toxicology Scholar Award Lecture: “Sixty Years of Contributions to Understanding Radionuclide Toxicity”—Awardee and Lecturer: Roger O. McClellan , Toxicology & Human Health Risk Analysis (Monday, March 12, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)

, Toxicology & Human Health Risk Analysis (Monday, March 12, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm) Translational Impact Award Lecture: “Modulation of Toxic Effects and Human Disease Risks: From Synthetic Drugs to Natural Products”—Awardee and Lecturer: Jia-Sheng Wang , University of Georgia (Tuesday, March 13, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon)

, University of Georgia (Tuesday, March 13, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon) EUROTOX Bo Holmstedt Memorial Lecture: “Human Skin Stem Cell-Derived Hepatic Cells and Their Potential Applications in Toxicology”—Lecturer: Vera Rogiers, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Wednesday, March 14, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon)

The complete schedule and more information on the Scientific Sessions and other activities associated with the meeting are available on the SOT Annual Meeting and ToxExpo website.

