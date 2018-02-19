WVU Expert: Media Misses Inter-Personal Violence, Mass Violence Connection

A sociologist suggests there is a "strong correlation" between threats to school shooters' masculinity and their mass killings. Walter DeKeseredy, director of the Research Center on Violence at West Virginia University, says media often misses-as it did in the case of Parkland, Florida-the connection between a history of interpersonal violence and mass shootings.

Dr. Walter S. DeKeseredy Anna Deane Carlson Endowed Chair of Social Sciences Director of the Research Center on Violence, and Professor of Sociology WVU Dept. of Sociology and Anthropology

“What is missing in the mainstream media's account of the killings is the killer's history of woman abuse and he was expelled from the school for having a fight with his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend. Indeed, research shows that there is a strong correlation between threats to school shooters' masculine status and their mass killings.”

