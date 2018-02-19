The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society Announces 2018 Student Scholarship Recipients

Media Contact:

Newswise — February 19, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the recipients of its 2018 student academic scholarships. Most recipients will receive their awards at the TMS 2018 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2018) held from March 11-15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to the academic assistance provided through the scholarships, the awards include transportation stipends to help defray the cost of travel to the meeting where they will be conferred. The criteria used to select recipients include academic achievement; relevance of coursework or experience to the award; activities and work experience; and leadership.

Many of these scholarships are sponsored in full or in part by the TMS Foundation, which supports scholarships, awards, and leadership development programs for students and young professionals in the minerals, metals, and materials community.

Complete award descriptions and selection criteria can be found at awards.tms.org. Photos are available upon request.

The recipients and summary of the awards are as follows:

Kaufman CALPHAD Scholarship

Elliot Smith

University of Alabama

Awarded through CALPHAD Inc. and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students majoring in metallurgical engineering, materials science and engineering, or minerals processing/extraction programs.

AIME Henry deWitt Smith Scholarships

Samuel Rodrigues

McGill University

Kao Zoua Yang

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Funded by the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME), of which TMS is a member society, this scholarship is awarded to graduate students majoring in mineral, metals, and/or materials engineering.

TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD) Scholarship

Abigail McBride

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Robert Seivert

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Awarded through the EPD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students majoring in the extracting and processing of minerals, metals, and materials.

TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD) Gilbert Chin Scholarship

Nisrit Pandey

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Awarded through the FMD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students studying subjects related to synthesis and procession, structure, properties, and performance of electronic, photonic, magnetic, and superconducting materials, as well as materials used in packaging and interconnecting such materials in device structures.

TMS Light Metals Division (LMD) Scholarship

Nicholas Lipski

Colorado School of Mines

Awarded through the LMD and the TMS Foundation to outstanding sophomore or junior undergraduate students majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on both traditional and emerging light metals.

TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD) Scholarships

Madeleine McAllister Case

Western Reserve University

Justin Qian

University of Pennsylvania

Awarded through the MPMD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering, with an emphasis on manufacturing, integrating process control technology into manufacturing, and basic and applied research into key materials technologies that impact manufacturing processes.

TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD) Scholarships

Cayla Harvey

University of Nevada, Reno

Awarded through the SMD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on the science and engineering of load-bearing materials, including studies into the nature of a material’s physical properties based upon its microstructure and operating environment.

TMS Best Paper Contest

Graduate Division

1st Place

Rui Feng

University of Tennessee

"Phase Stability and Transformation in a Light-Weight High-Entropy Alloy"

2nd Place

Shuying Chen

University of Tennessee

"Influence of Temperatures and Strain Rates on Deformation Behaviors of the Al0.5CoCrCuCrFeNi High Entropy Alloys (HEAs)"

Undergraduate Division

Vignesh Nallasivam

University of Tennessee

"Rare Earth Gadolinium Addition in Biodegradable Mg Zn Ca Bulk"

Awarded through the TMS Foundation for essays or technical research papers showing original thought and creativity on global or national issues and relating to any field of metallurgy or materials science.

International Symposium on Superalloys Scholarship

Andre Nemeth

University of Oxford

Emily Bautista

Virginia Polytechnic Institute

This award is for undergraduate and graduate students majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on all aspects of the high-temperature, high-performance materials used in the gas turbine industry and all other applications.

