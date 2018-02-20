David A. Solá-Del Valle, M.D., Joins Mass. Eye and Ear Glaucoma Service

Newswise — Boston, Mass. — David A. Solá-Del Valle, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained glaucoma specialist, has recently joined the Glaucoma Service at Mass. Eye and Ear. Dr. Solá-Del Valle specializes in the full spectrum of glaucoma care, including surgical treatment. He is currently accepting new patients at the main campus of Mass. Eye and Ear (243 Charles Street, Boston) and at our East Bridgewater (400 N. Bedford Street, East Bridgewater) location.

"One of things I love most about specializing in glaucoma is that I get to know my patients well," said Dr. Solá-Del Valle. "As a chronic disease that requires frequent follow-up, this subspecialty lends itself to an excellent therapeutic relationship between the patient and the doctor. The treatment options for glaucoma are expanding at a rapid rate, and I enjoy being part of a field that is continuously advancing."

Prior to arriving at Mass. Eye and Ear, Dr. Solá-Del Valle was an attending ophthalmologist at Eye Health Services. He graduated magna cum laude with high honors from Harvard College and earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society as one of the top medical students in his class. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Mass. Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School and fellowship training in glaucoma at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Dr. Solá-Del Valle focuses his research efforts on assessing the efficacy of multiple facets of glaucoma and cataract care: imaging devices in glaucoma diagnosis, aspects of cataract surgery and current glaucoma treatments. Outside of medical practice, Dr. Solá-Del Valle also enjoys teaching, and he plans to study the most effective ways to educate the next generation of glaucoma specialists. Additionally, he is a fluent in Spanish, French, and Italian having lived in various parts of the world.

Among Dr. Solá-Del Valle's clinical interests are surgical glaucoma treatments (including minimally invasive techniques), adult glaucoma care, adolescent glaucoma care, combined cataract and glaucoma surgery as well as capsular exfoliation syndrome.

To make an appointment with Dr. Solá-Del Valle, request one online or call 617-573-3202.

