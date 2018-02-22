Crim and Con Law Prof Takes a Look State Versus Federal Gun Legislation

Gun control advocates are pushing for changes in state laws across the country. But what about federal legislation? Anders Walker, Lillie Myers Professor of Law at Saint Louis University School of Law notes the many regulations, such as those on machine guns, are controlled at the federal level.

An expert in criminal and constitutional law and legal historian, Associate Dean Walker can provide context to the gun debate. Having published and spoken on the topic of gun legislation, he is frequently sought after for commentary on the topic.