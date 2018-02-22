The Albert M. Greenfield Foundation Makes Historic $1M Gift to Temple Libraries

Newswise — A historic $1 million gift from The Albert M. Greenfield Foundation will support the Special Collections Research Center in Temple’s state-of-the-art library, set to open next year.

The gift—the largest commitment in Temple Libraries’ history—will name The Albert M. Greenfield Special Collections Research Center Reading Room on the first floor of the new library and provide long-term funding to maintain the space.

“This major gift from The Albert M. Greenfield Foundation will honor Mr. Greenfield’s enduring legacy by linking his name to our incredible new special collections facilities in perpetuity and helping ensure that these facilities will operate at their full promise,” Dean of Libraries Joseph Lucia said. “This transformative gift will allow Mr. Greenfield’s spirit of philanthropy to live on in the generations of students whose learning it supports and inspires.”

Greenfield, who created the foundation that bears his name in 1953, was a Philadelphia and national business, civic and philanthropic leader who made a significant and lasting impact on the city. His contributions are documented in the Temple University Archives, Temple Libraries’ Urban Archives and the Philadelphia Jewish Archives. The foundation’s gift will extend his legacy, helping to educate current and future generations of students, community members and researchers on the city’s history.

From 1927 to 1947, Greenfield served as a member of Temple’s Board of Trustees.

“This gift to the new library recognizes Albert M. Greenfield’s long history of supporting Temple University and his belief in its important educational mission,” said Priscilla M. Luce, president of The Albert M. Greenfield Foundation.

Temple’s new library will be a dynamic and innovative space dedicated to broadening learning, inspiring creativity and building community. Through its design, the library will offer a variety of forward-thinking, technologically sophisticated spaces; employ a variety of strategies for storing, accessing and preserving the library’s robust special collections; and provide dedicated programmatic spaces.