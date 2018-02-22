UCI Professor and YA Aficionado Can Comment on a Wrinkle in Time

Jonathan Alexander, Chancellor's Professor of English, University of California, Irvine and young adult fiction aficionado, can comment on the relevance of the film adaption of the 56-year-old classic novel, "A Wrinkle in Time" to today's generation.

"My prediction is that kids will be thrilled by its focus on profound questions such as 'Why are we here?' and 'What does it mean to be human?' 'To be a good person?' and they will go out and make fan media and start thinking about the topics Madleine L'Engle brought up."

Jonathan studies young adult fiction, contemporary literacy and the connections between them. He can provide unique and compelling insights into how this groundbreaking novel ...

influenced a wave of science fiction written about girls and women

took the genre away from "westerns set in space" to consider an audience beyond boys

explored more intellectual material

Email: jfalexan@uci.edu

Phone: 949-824-7397