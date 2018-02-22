 
Return to Article List

CSU Construction Management Students Excel in National Competition

Article ID: 690034

Released: 22-Feb-2018 5:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • ​Pictured: ​Students from one of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's first place teams. For photos of all the CSU's winning teams, visit: http://www.asc67.org/index.html.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Education, Engineering, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Education, Engineering, Construction, Workforce, Workforce Development,
  • Construction Management, California
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — California State University construction management students brought home more than a dozen national championships from the Associated Schools of Construction’s (ASC) Region 6 & 7 Student Competition, held Feb. 7-10 in Sparks, Nevada.
     
    The annual event invites more than 1,000 students from over 40 universities in the U.S. to meet with construction and design companies to apply the knowledge they’ve learned in the classroom to solve real-life problems.
     
    Eighteen sponsor companies challenge student teams to come up with solutions to actual past, current or future construction problems in less than 24 hours, and award the teams with the most innovative solutions.
     
    CSU students excelled under the pressure of the highly-competitive challenges with fifteen teams from five campuses winning awards in nine categories, beating out teams from U.S. universities including the University of Southern California and the University of California, Berkeley.
     
    The event culminates in one of the largest career fairs of its kind in the Western U.S., during which students are invited to meet with recruiters from more than 80 sponsor companies. Students are able to compare companies and learn about prospective employers.
     
    “The CSU family of campuses have always been a standout in the competitions and presentations we attend, and we always look forward to meeting their students,” says Ben Craigs, a talent acquisition manager for event sponsor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. 
     
    The convention is also a professional development opportunity for faculty to collaborate on curriculum, development of materials and student learning outcomes.
     
    “We’ve been very impressed with not only the CSU’s students but the programs that are teaching and supporting them and faculty that work so hard to develop the talent,” says Craigs.
     
    Congratulations to the CSU’s 2018 winning teams:
     
    Heavy Civil: First place
    Commercial: First place
    Mechanical: Second place
     
    Cal Poly Pomona:
    Heavy Civil: Third place
     
    Sacramento State: 
    Electrical: First place
    Concrete Solutions: First place
    Design Build: Second place
    Mixed Use: Third Place
     
    San Diego State:
    Commercial: Third place
     
    Cal Poly San Luis Obispo:
    Mechanical: First place
    Preconstruction: First place
    Heavy Civil: Second place
    Design Build: Third place
    Virtual Design and Construction: Third place
    Electrical: Third Place

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!