Exercising with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: I Want to Be Fit and Strong

Signing up for 5Ks and even a 10K is a feat many people with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy may not have dared to attempt a decade or two ago. Fear of tragedy leads many HCM patients to a sedentary lifestyle.

But one mid-Michigan woman is training to walk her next 5K in March — despite having this common genetic cardiovascular disease.

Current guidelines still discourage vigorous exercise because of concerns over triggering ventricular arrhythmias. Devastating stories of collapsing athletes have gripped patients, and some providers, with terror.

“I was told, ‘You can’t do anything. You can walk, you can garden — but no active sports,’” Sally Blossom, a chiropractor, remembers from her HCM diagnosis. More than a decade later, Blossom now walks at least 2 miles at a time, five or six days per week. It’s all with the help — and close watch — of her HCM care team.

“I want to be fit and strong,” Blossom says. “That’s my focus.”

And even with an inherited heart condition, that’s an achievable and important goal, says her cardiologist, the University of Michigan's Sharlene Day, M.D.

“We’re trying to put exercise in a positive light, instead of fear and stringent guidelines that have scared a lot of people away from being active,” Day says. “When she became a patient two years ago, I was really encouraging Sally to go back to increasing activity again and see if she could build up her endurance and her strength.”

It’s certainly a departure from what longtime HCM patients may have heard before. Yet Day says there’s no evidence being vigorously active or competing in sports are the culprits behind the cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

“Most events occur independent of any physical activity,” she says. “More and more evidence is mounting that suggests that even vigorous physical activity does not increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest in individuals with HCM.”