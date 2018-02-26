National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Engages Envision Pharma Group to Support their Oncology Research Program using iEnvision – A New Web-based Software Platform for Medical Programs

Newswise — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced the selection and implementation of the iEnvision medical affairs platform developed by Envision Technology Solutions. NCCN ORP supports research through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and by drawing on the expertise of investigators from leading cancer centers. iEnvision is a web-based software platform specifically designed and developed to support multiple medical affairs-related programs of activity, including, as in this case, investigator-led studies.

NCCN chose the iEnvision platform to help manage the multiple research projects supported within the ORP. NCCN values the iEnvision platform’s simple and intuitive system for use by investigators/applicants, pharmaceutical industry grant providers, and internal staff. While NCCN did require minor adaptations to the industry standard iEnvision configuration usually used by pharmaceutical companies to manage investigator-led research – the platform did not require extensive customization in order to support the NCCN ORP process.

“Switching to Envision’s web-based system has allowed the ORP to streamline our process for managing proposals and investigator initiated clinical trials, making it easier to manage research that will improve patient’s quality-of-life and reduce cancer-related deaths,” said Susan Most, RN, MBA, Director of Clinical Operations, NCCN ORP. “Envision worked with us to adapt their platform to meet the specific needs of our applicants, reviewers, and institutions. We’re now able to accept and review proposals in a more efficient, user-friendly manner.”

NCCN has now launched their iEnvision-based solution and migrated active studies into the system. NCCN will use the system to process approximately 50 proposal submissions and manage 70 active studies annually, and to communicate directly from within the system with the pharmaceutical companies who provide the research grants.

Kelli Walker, Envision’s Director of Platform Strategy, added, “We are pleased to have been able to provide the adaptation of our industry standard study management iEnvision module for NCCN, supporting their industry-wide coordination of important, independent oncology research.”

NCCN anticipates that the iEnvision-based system will enable the management of their studies in an efficient manner, with the ability to upgrade and make changes to the system annually. iEnvision will facilitate a consistent experience for grant applicants, NCCN staff, and peer reviewers, leading to a more effective study selection process, and ultimately contributing to better patient care.

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers.

Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients. Media, visit NCCN.org/news. Follow NCCN on Twitter @NCCNnews and Facebook @National.Comprehensive.Cancer.Network.

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a global, innovative technology and scientific communications company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Envision is a leading provider of evidence communication services and industry-leading technology solutions that have applicability across many areas of Medical Affairs and related functional responsibilities. Envision Pharma Group provides services and technology solutions to more than 80 companies, including 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Envision has 14 offices, five in the UK – Bishop's Stortford, Horsham, London (Hammersmith), Marlow, and Wilmslow; one in Serbia; six in the US – Philadelphia, PA; New York, NY; Southport, CT; Madison, NJ, Stirling, NJ; and Glastonbury, CT; and two in Asia Pacific – Tokyo and Sydney. The company employs more than 640 team members, including over 230 highly qualified in-house medical writers and over 130 technology solutions team members involved with software development and customer support.

