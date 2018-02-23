Bioengineering Today: Imaging the Heart

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., February 23, 2018 -- Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the United States and around the world. February is American Heart Month, and to honor healthy heart health awareness, Bioengineering Today, an editorially independent news service of AIP Publishing, is featuring stories on heart imaging this month.

The following articles describe breakthroughs in heart research and are available online for free.

1) New Contrast Agent Allows for Rapid Vascular MRI in Claustrophobic Patients

MRIs for imaging major blood vessels can take up to one hour, but they may feel much longer for people with claustrophobia. UCLA physicians have found a way to do it in less than 10 minutes.

MORE: https://bioengineeringtoday.org/imaging/new-contrast-agent-allows-rapid-vascular-mri-claustrophobic-patients

2) How 3-D Imaging Techniques Advanced Our Knowledge of Mitral Valve Disease

3-D echocardiography and other methods have provided insight on the detailed physiology of the mitral valve, which lies between the left atrium and left ventricle of the heart, offering the promise of more personalized treatment and improved outcomes.

MORE: https://bioengineeringtoday.org/imaging/how-3-d-imaging-techniques-advanced-our-knowledge-mitral-valve-disease

3) Crash Diets Temporarily Impair Heart Function

New results suggest that people with heart problems should talk with their doctor before embarking on very low-calorie diets of only 600 to 800 kilocalories per day. They may result in rapid loss of body fat but can cause a temporary buildup of heart fat.

MORE: https://bioengineeringtoday.org/body/crash-diets-temporarily-impair-heart-function

4) CAD-RADS Classification Refines Heart Disease Status

The Coronary Artery Disease-Reporting and Data System, CAD-RADS, is designed to categorize heart disease status after computed tomography angiography (CTA) scans. New research examines how well CAD-RADS works and how it could help clinicians decide which patients need more intense follow-up care.

MORE: https://bioengineeringtoday.org/diseases/cad-rads-classification-refines-heart-disease-status

###

ABOUT BIOENGINEERING TODAY

Bioengineering Today is a nonprofit journalism venture owned and operated by the scholarly nonprofit publisher AIP Publishing. See: https://www.bioengineeringtoday.org

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing’s mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions. https://publishing.aip.org/

###