UCI Professor, Criminology, Law & Society, Can Comment on Gun Violence

Released: 23-Feb-2018 5:05 PM EST

    George Tita, professor of Criminology, Law and Society and Urban Planning and Public Policy

George E. Tita, UCI professor of criminology, law & society, director of the public policy program, has worked for more than two decades with local, state and federal law enforcement, criminal justice agencies and community stakeholders in designing, implementing and evaluating efforts to reduce gun violence.

He has also conducted two studies of the illegal fire arms market in Los Angeles.

Email:  gita@uci.edu

Cell:  949-870-6549

