Streck, Inc. Files Suit Against Cenata GmbH for Infringement of Its European Patent

Newswise — La Vista, NE – Streck, Inc. has filed suit against Cenata GmbH, for infringement of its European Patent No. 2228453B1, in the German district court in Mannheim. The lawsuit accuses patent infringement based upon Cenata GmbH activities in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), which Cenata identifies on its website as involving the Harmony® Test.

Streck is a leading global supplier of direct-draw blood collection tubes (BCT) used in NIPT, a new standard for pre-natal screening. One Streck BCT product, its Cell-Free DNA BCT® CE tube, has been available in European Union countries since 2014, and most major NIPT providers have incorporated it in their assay.

According to Connie Ryan, Streck CEO, “This lawsuit shows that Streck is committed to protecting its proprietary technologies and its customers.”

About Streck, Inc. Established in 1971, Streck develops and manufactures products for clinical and research laboratories. Streck’s passion for innovation, quality and service has allowed the organization to become a world leader in the development of quality control and diagnostic products that help laboratories ensure accurate and timely results for patients. Streck offers the industry’s leading automated erythrocyte sedimentation rate instrument and is a worldwide supplier of blood collection tubes that standardize methods for sample collection, stabilization and transportation. Expanding product lines include flow cytometry, body fluids and urinalysis with emerging products in development for the burgeoning field of molecular diagnostics. For more information, visit www.streck.com.