Carla Siegfried, MD Receives 2018 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research

Newswise — February 23, 2018, San Francisco, CA -- For her research project titled “Pathological Alterations in the Trabecular Meshwork Following Vitrectomy and Lens Extraction: A Model of Oxidative Stress,” Carla J. Siegfried, MD from the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO was awarded the 2018 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research.

The 2018 Shaffer Prize was presented during ceremonies at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on February 8th at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The coveted research prize is awarded annually by Glaucoma Research Foundation to recognize a researcher whose project best exemplifies the pursuit of innovative ideas in the quest to cure glaucoma.

Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO of the Glaucoma Research Foundation, presented the Shaffer Prize to Dr. Siegfried. Mr. Brunner explained the significance of the research results to Gala guests: “Her 2016 grant, funded by The Alcon Foundation, allowed her laboratory to explore the role of oxygen and antioxidant levels in the eye. This important study will increase our understanding of the eye’s natural drainage system and potentially identify patients who are at greater risk as well as new ways to treat glaucoma,” he said.

Dr. Siegfried is a Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, where she is a glaucoma specialist and researcher. Her research interests include the diagnostic and therapeutic assessment of glaucoma, including pharmacological, surgical, and laser treatment, patient support, and decision making models in glaucoma.

The Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research was established in 2007 to honor the late Robert N. Shaffer, MD, a co-founder of the Glaucoma Research Foundation.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. GRF has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than 4 million visitors annually.