Babson Prof. Neck’s Entrepreneurship Book Receives Most Promising New Textbook Award

Newswise — Entrepreneurship: The Practice and Mindset, coauthored by Babson College Professor Heidi Neck, is winner of a 2018 TAA Most Promising New Textbook Award by the Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA).

It is one of the five textbooks that received Most Promising New Textbook awards. The TAA Most Promising New Textbook Award recognizes excellence in 1st edition textbooks and learning materials.

The award will be presented during a luncheon at TAA’s 31st Annual Textbook & Academic Authoring Conference in Santa Fe, NM, Friday, June 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at the La Fonda Hotel.

“All of us at Babson are so thrilled that Professor Neck’s new textbook has been recognized with this award. Thrilled, but not surprised as Heidi has been honing her craft on how to best teach entrepreneurship for nearly two decades. She is one of the world’s leading entrepreneurship educators and entrepreneurship education researchers. Her book represents years of dedicated work to students and other professors around the world,” said Andrew Corbett, Paul T. Babson Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies and chair, Babson Entrepreneurship Division.

"This text by Professor Heidi Neck is truly an innovative approach for learning entrepreneurship because of the action orientation, and the focus on the early nascent stages of personal entrepreneurial development and venture creation," said Professor Candida Brush, Babson Vice Provost of Global Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Entrepreneurship: The Practice and Mindset

The book, written in collaboration with Christopher Neck, an award-winning professor at Arizona State University, and Emma Murray, business writer and entrepreneur, “catapults students beyond the classroom by helping them develop an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create opportunities and take action in uncertain environments.”

Based on Babson’s own entrepreneurship education, this new text emphasizes practice and learning through Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®.

From Sage Publishing: “Students learn entrepreneurship by taking small actions and interacting with stakeholders in order to get feedback, experiment, and move ideas forward. Students walk away from this text with the entrepreneurial mindset, skillset, and toolset that can be applied to startups as well as organizations of all kinds. Whether students have backgrounds in business, liberal arts, engineering, or the sciences, this text will take them on a transformative journey.”

Heidi Neck

Heidi Neck, Ph.D., is a Babson College Professor and the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies. She teaches entrepreneurship at the MBA and executive levels. Her research interests include entrepreneurship education, entrepreneurship inside organizations, and creative thinking. She has published 40+ book chapters, research monographs, and refereed articles in such journals as Journal of Small Business Management, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, and International Journal of Entrepreneurship Education. She is on the editorial board of the Academy of Management Learning & Education journal.

Neck is Faculty Director of Babson’s Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE)—programs designed to further develop faculty from around the world in the art and craft of teaching entrepreneurship and building entrepreneurship programs. An award-winning teacher, Neck has been recognized for teaching excellence at Babson for both undergraduate and executive education. She has also been recognized by international organizations, the Academy of Management and the United States Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship, for excellence in pedagogy and course design. She passionately works to improve the pedagogy of entrepreneurship education because new venture creation is the economic engine of society

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.