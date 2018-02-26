NewYork-Presbyterian to Implement Meatless Monday Initiative

Newswise — NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, is launching a “Meatless Monday” initiative at a number of the Hospital’s onsite retail locations beginning February 26. NewYork-Presbyterian’s Meatless Monday initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Food & Nutrition, NYPBeHealthy, NYPgreen and The Monday Campaigns, aims to educate Hospital employees, students, patients and visitors on the benefits of consuming less meat.Meat production accounts for nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a major driver of climate change. In addition to reducing one’s environmental footprint, consuming less meat may help individuals lower their risk of chronic diseases including heart disease, certain cancers, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Through Meatless Monday, NewYork-Presbyterian joins a global movement with a simple message: “Once a week, cut out meat.” Staff will learn how making the meatless choice can improve their health and the health of the planet.According to NewYork-Presbyterian’s employee health and wellbeing program, NYPBeHealthy, a meatless meal is defined as a meal containing plant-based foods such as grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds and/or vegetables. A meatless meal does not include red-meat (beef), pork, poultry, fish, or shellfish, but may contain dairy or eggs.

The following campuses will participate in the Meatless Monday initiative: NewYork-Presbyterian Allen HospitalNewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical CenterNewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical CenterNewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Division

Additionally, a research study is underway targeting NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital employees from across the campuses listed above. This study, led by NewYork-Presbyterian’s Department of Food & Nutrition, in partnership with Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, aims to track employee response to the Meatless Monday initiative after six months of implementation.

NewYork-Presbyterian is committed to creating a healthy environment for the community. By implementing Meatless Monday, NewYork-Presbyterian joins a number of health systems nationwide which have adopted similar policies to promote healthier lifestyles.

For more information on this initiative, email nypbehealthy@nyp.org.