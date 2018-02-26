University of Redlands School of Business Announces Installation of Dean Thomas A. Horan

Newswise — The University of Redlands is proud to announce the Installation of Dr. Thomas A. Horan as the H. Jess and Donna Colton Senecal Endowed Dean of the School of Business at 3 p.m., Feb. 24, 2018 in Orton Center at the Redlands campus.

In this role, Horan provides leadership and strategic direction for the graduate, undergraduate, and online business degrees. He brings real-world experience and more than 30 years in designing, implementing, and evaluating businesses which has led several initiatives in healthcare, supply chain, and transportation.

Horan’s work has been featured at the U.S. White House, and his research has been sponsored by numerous organizations, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Science Foundation, and United Nations Development Corporation. He is a graduate of University of Vermont, Burlington (B.A., psychology, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa) and CGU (master of public policy; Ph.D. in organizational psychology and technology).