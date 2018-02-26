Political Scientist Available on China Proposing to Abolish Presidential Term Limits

EVANSTON, Ill. --- William Hurst, associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University, says the important news that China’s President Xi Jinping has acted to repeal term limits for himself and other top Chinese leaders breaks with what had been generally seen as precedent and proper procedure since 1978. He can be reached at william.hurst@northwestern.edu .

“I have actually argued for some time that China’s institutions and rules can be robust and consistent and yet still promote the maintenance or even further accumulation of power by top elites. Indeed, this is what I would argue is the very nature of China’s ‘neotraditional’ legal and political development. Thus, today’s moves should be seen as no surprise and not at all out of step with the rules and institutions as actually structured and operating in China for the past several decades.”

