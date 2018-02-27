Darnall Army Medical Center to Receive USU Excellence in Teaching Award

Newswise — Bethesda, Md – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas, will be recognized for its superior clinical training of military medical students and graduate nursing students in a ceremony Feb. 28.

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) will present its Excellence in Teaching Award to the medical center staff for its exceptional commitment to the education of USU students while on rotation at Darnall.

Since 2007, the award has been presented by USU to two medical treatment facilities across the entire military health system each year. It recognizes outstanding administrative, clinical, and teaching support provided to the university’s students.

“Darnall Army Medical Center is a highly valued educational partner of USU and we are pleased to recognize the leadership and staff for their commitment and dedication to helping us produce the next generation of uniformed physicians and advanced practice nurses and other healthcare professionals,” said USU President Dr. Richard W. Thomas.

In addition to the USU award, Darnall will also receive a $5,000 grant from the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine.

