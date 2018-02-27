American Society of Anesthesiologists and ASA Industry Supporters Announce Scholarship Program for its Perioperative Surgical Home Learning Collaborative

Newswise — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is pleased to announce grant funding for institutions interested in participating in the Perioperative Surgical Home (PSH) Learning Collaborative 2020 from ASA Industry Supporters Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Edwards Lifesciences, PharMEDium, Masimo, Fresenius Kabi, ePreop and Merck. Applications for partial or full funding to join the next phase of the PSH Learning Collaborative will be accepted through March 21, 2018.

Funding for PSH Learning Collaborative participation costs is available to critical access, 340B, military, Veterans’ Affairs, and small or rural hospitals. The PSH Learning Collaborative 2020 is set to launch in May 2018 and will operate over a two-year period.

The PSH is a patient-centered, team-based model of care that helps navigate patients through the entire surgical experience, starting with the decision to have surgery through discharge and beyond. The third iteration of the learning collaborative aims to bring together leading institutions from across the country to share best practices and lessons learned to improve care delivery and optimize the surgical process in an effort to improve the patient experience, elevate physician satisfaction and reduce costs.

“We thank our Industry Supporters for joining ASA in making the third phase of this collaborative available to institutions that lack funding,” said ASA President James D. Grant, M.D., M.B.A., FASA. “These institutions, through the scholarship program, will be able to see successes like participants in the earlier collaboratives. For example, one regional medical center decreased readmission rates by 43 percent, while another reported savings of $1.5 million the first year. A major health system improved room turnover time by eight minutes and reduced length of stay for hip and knee arthroplasty from an average of 110 hours to 51 hours.”

The first two phases of the collaborative demonstrated the PSH as an innovative model of care that can drive meaningful and lasting change in lowering perioperative costs, improving outcomes and experiences for patients. With the third phase, organizations will work together through active collaboration and shared learning to overcome cost and metric challenges they face with Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), merit-based incentive payment systems (MIPS), advanced alternative payment models (APMs) and participating in mandatory or elective bundles for payment.

If your institution is interested in participating in the PSH Learning Collaborative 2020 but does not have the funding, ASA invites you to apply to the scholarship program.

