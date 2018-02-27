Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and Georgetown University Launch Research, Education Collaboration

Newswise — WASHINGTON (February 27, 2018) -- A new collaboration established between Georgetown University and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research aims to expand both institutions’ research and training missions in the biomedical sciences.

Representatives from Georgetown and the Frederick National Laboratory signed a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for appointments and exchange of scientific staff, sabbatical opportunities, student training, postdoctoral fellowships and student internships aimed at enhancing the institutions’ quality of science, technology, and education. The new framework builds on past collaborations between Georgetown and Frederick researchers and formalizes an ongoing relationship.

Georgetown University is home to more than 550 scientists working on basic and clinical research projects and 300 active clinical trials based at Georgetown University Medical Center. These researchers focus on areas including cancer, neuroscience, infectious disease, population health, global health, and join other scientists across the university in applying knowledge from chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, statistics and computer science. Georgetown is designated by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as “a very high research activity university.”

“Georgetown is very pleased to develop this strategic partnership with Frederick National Lab to further animate our commitment to developing solutions to the most pressing challenges in human health and well-being,” says Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia.

The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute and operated in the public interest by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., is the nation’s only federal national laboratory wholly focused on discovery and innovation in the biomedical sciences, with the aim of improving human health. The laboratory is working at the forefront of basic, translational, and clinical science with a focus on cancer, AIDS, and rapid response to emerging infectious diseases.

Ethan Dmitrovsky, MD, president of Leidos Biomedical Research and laboratory director of the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, says, “Frederick National Laboratory uses advanced technologies to combat the most difficult public health challenges. We are fortunate to partner with Georgetown University to serve the public’s interest.”

Noting the close proximity of Georgetown to Frederick, DeGioia added, “This collaboration allows us to bring together talents from many different disciplines and accelerate our collective research efforts. We also look forward to the many opportunities this relationship will provide as we engage in training the next generation of researchers and health care providers.”

A significant aspect of the collaboration will focus on cancer research as Georgetown is home to Washington’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I join my colleagues at Georgetown in celebrating this important collaboration,” adds Louis M. Weiner, MD, director of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Frederick boasts an outstanding group of scientists working with the most advanced technologies and a vast array of research materials, which will greatly enhance the work we do here at Georgetown Lombardi and across campus.”

“At the Frederick National Laboratory, we believe this relationship will expand our ability to work in the public’s interest to benefit patients and assist in the cancer research efforts in the academic community,” says Barry Gause, MD, chief medical officer and director of the clinical program at the Frederick National Laboratory.

About Georgetown University

Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions, offering a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. Established in 1789, Georgetown is the nation’s oldest Catholic and Jesuit university. Georgetown today is a major student-centered, international, research university offering respected undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in Washington, D.C., Doha, Qatar, and around the world. For more information about Georgetown University, visit http://georgetown.edu.