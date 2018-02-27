Hackensack Meridian Health Welcomes William F. Faverzani as Vice President, Senior Operations Officer of Children’s Enterprise

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to welcome William F. Faverzani, FACHE, MPA, as vice president, senior operations officer of Children’s Enterprise. Throughout his more than 20 years of experience in health care administration, Mr. Faverzani has developed leading pediatric programs.

“William Faverzani is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “I look forward to collaborating with him in providing the highest quality, human-centered care for our patients, their families and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Faverzani most recently served as vice president of Ambulatory Business Development at Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider and private employer. In this role, he was responsible for developing ambulatory strategy and building the physician network within three New York City boroughs and areas north of New York City as well as 10 clinical service lines.

“I’m delighted that William Faverzani has joined the Hackensack Meridian Health family. We had the pleasure of working with him prior to the Hackensack-Meridian merger a number of years ago,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “I welcome the opportunity to work together on dynamic and innovative Children’s Enterprise initiatives.”

Mr. Faverzani has led pediatric programs at several institutions. For ten years, he served as the corporate director of children’s services at Meridian Health and as director of K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital - a children’s hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. During his tenure, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital experienced tremendous growth, and became the region’s most comprehensive provider for pediatric services.

Mr. Faverzani holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Master of Public Administration in health care finance and management. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Committed to community service, Mr. Faverzani has been involved with the Boy Scouts since childhood and is an Eagle Scout.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

