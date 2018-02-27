Little Red Hats Bring Lots of Love to Babies at Hackensack University Medical Center

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is extremely excited to be a part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program for February 2018.

The American Heart Association is raising awareness about family heart health and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country, with support from The Children’s Heart Foundation. This effort aims to empower new moms to take charge of their own well-being while creating a healthy lifestyle for the entire family.

“It is so important to raise awareness any way we can about family heart health, and what better way than at the beginning of life with our tiniest patients,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center.

As part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, babies born at Hackensack University Medical Center received a beautiful handmade, knitted or crocheted red hat, as well as a kit full of heart-healthy information for mom and baby. Each mom received a health packet which included tips on raising a healthy family, ways mom can take care of herself, heart-healthy recipes and information on children’s heart health.

In New Jersey alone, 3,500 kits were handed out across the state. Hackensack University Medical Center was proud to distribute kits during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, starting on February 7th. Congenital heart defects are structural problems with the heart present at birth. They result when a mishap occurs during heart development soon after conception and often before the mother is aware that she is pregnant. Defects range in severity from simple problems, such as "holes" between chambers of the heart, to very severe malformations, such as complete absence of one or more chambers or valves. According to the American Heart Association, it’s possible to fix most congenital heart defects and there are an estimated 2 million CHD survivors in the United States.

Hackensack University Medical Center and the American Heart Association hope to spread awareness to moms and families during February, American Heart Month, about heart health and a healthy family lifestyle.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program started in Chicago in 2014 and has expanded to more than 40 states. Since 2016, nearly 5,800 hats have been distributed in the Garden State. For more information about the Little Hats, Big Heart program in NJ, please visit www.heart.org/littlehatsbighearts.

