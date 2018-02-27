Speakers Announced for 2018 Experimental Biology Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2018 - Leading scientists will present cutting-edge research and discuss critical issues affecting the life sciences at the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting (EB 2018), the premier annual meeting of five scientific societies to be held April 21–25 in San Diego.

EB 2018 will feature the latest advances in anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology and physiology. This year’s lineup includes the following notable speakers:

Feng Zhang, Ph.D., McGovern Institute for Brain Research, Broad Institute and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a joint winner of the international Tang Prize for Biopharmaceutical Science for the development of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing platform. He played a critical role in the development of CRISPR technology with the first adaptation and demonstration in mammalian cells. He will present the Tang Prize Award lecture “Harnessing nature’s diversity for gene editing and beyond” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

Leland Hartwell, Ph.D., Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, shared the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering key regulators of the cell cycle. His research team identified two cellular pathways that are integrated by an overall control point that regulates cell division and a signaling pathway that arrests cell division in response to DNA damage. Hartwell will present the American Physiological Society Nobel Prize Award Lecture from 3:30–4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

Jeff Murray, M.D., University of Iowa and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, identified the first genes associated with cleft lip/palate and glaucoma and oversaw the first genomewide association study of preterm birth. He continues to study preterm birth and early childhood development as well as gene/environment interactions involved in complex human traits. Murray will present the American Association of Anatomists’ keynote address, “How basic science can help to inform public health and improve lives globally,” from 5–6 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

Titia de Lange, Ph.D., Rockefeller University, is the winner of American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s Bert and Natalie Vallee Award in Biomedical Science. She identified a protein complex known as shelterin that binds to telomeres, protective elements at the ends of chromosomes. She also showed how shelterin hides chromosome ends from cellular machinery that detects and repairs DNA damage. She will present the award lecture “How telomeres solve the chromosome end-protection problem” at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Charles N. Serhan, Ph.D., Brigham & Women’s Hospital, has elucidated the structures of several new families of chemical mediators involved in the resolution of inflammatory responses and used them to design new therapeutic approaches. He will present the American Society for Investigative Pathology Rous–Whipple Award Lecture, “Decoding novel resolution mediators and mechanisms in infectious inflammation and tissue regeneration,” from 4–5 p.m. Sunday, April 22.

Karen S. Chen, Ph.D., Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, oversees a full range of scientific and drug-discovery programs and manages operations at the foundation, where she serves as chief scientific officer and chief operating officer. Chen will present “Spinal muscular atrophy: an overview from genetics to therapeutics” during the American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics session titled Challenges and Promises of CNS Orphan Drug Development: Stories from Bench to Clinic Symposium from 9:30 a.m.– 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 24.

EB host societies include the American Association of Anatomists, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

