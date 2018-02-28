AACSB Recognizes Clarkson University Alum and Ravenwood Golf Club Owner, David D. Reh as 2018 Influential Leader

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla., USA—AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s largest business education network, celebrated the positive impact business school graduates are making in communities around the globe as part of the 2018 Influential Leaders Challenge. As an annual initiative, the challenge honors notable alumni from accredited schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

The David D. Reh School of Business’s alumni David Reh was recognized at AACSB’s 2018 Deans Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, among a group of 29 business pioneers, from 13 industry sectors, whose careers are addressing today’s most pressing social, economic, environmental, and educational challenges.

Reh serves as the chairman of Gorbel Inc. and is the owner of the Ravenwood Golf Club. Reh School Dean Dayle Smith says, “Dave and his wife Sue are passionate advocates for higher education, and his donations to Clarkson have resulted in economic development in the community. He has funded and advised student start-up ventures, and mentors students to help them launch their own businesses. His impact on business education at Clarkson will be felt for decades to come.”

“Each honoree from the 2018 class of Influential Leaders reflects the mindset, knowledge, and passion that impactful business leaders must embody to impart positive change in today’s society,” said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. “We would like to thank David Reh for demonstrating the true excellence and leadership we wish to see in the world, and we congratulate Clarkson University for their role in helping to mold a new generation of global business leaders dedicated to driving impact that results in global prosperity,”

Reh and his peers in the 2018 Influential Leaders class were recognized across three categories, including:

Alumni Business Leaders Working in Nonprofit or Community-Based Organizations

Leaders serving nonprofit and community-based organizations are making game-changing impacts—from a local level to a global reach—creating a better society for us all. With initiatives that include navigating the Hurricane Harvey crisis, transforming the lives of more than 150 million children around the world annually, and combating the root causes of poverty, AACSB graduates demonstrate that some of the world’s most impactful work occurs within smaller-sector opportunities.

Alumni Business Leaders Advancing Diversity and Inclusion

Advocates for diversity and inclusion are driving transformation across the corporate sphere by upholding a culture of mutual respect and championing the exchange of open ideas. Such efforts are furthered by leaders who forge and refine inclusion practices—based on appreciating differences—to break down cultural stereotypes and patriarchal norms. They also look to inspire today’s youth in under-represented populations to pursue their dreams in non-traditional fields of study and professions.

Business Leaders Influencing Business Education

Businesses need students to be workforce ready upon graduation, making the present a critical time for schools and businesses to work together to meet each other’s needs. Outside of academe, some business leaders are driving fruitful partnerships between the two groups by cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and cross-collaborative mindsets. Others are developing free study services—available via a simple digital exchange—to more than 350,000 students globally, advancing access to success for everyone. Inside academe, leaders are transforming institutional culture by encouraging open dialogue between alumni, faculty, staff, business, and students, while investing in promising entrepreneurs across advantaged and disadvantaged regions.

For more information on the Influential Leaders Challenge, and to view a full list of honorees, visit www.aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

