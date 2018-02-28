Contact: Mount Sinai Press Office

Newsmedia@mssm.edu

212-241-9200





Jack Martin Fund Provides Transformational Gift to Open Mount Sinai Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease

Newly named unit is located within the Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai

Newswise — New York (February 28, 2018) -- The Jack Martin Fund, a nonprofit organization that has partnered with Mount Sinai Health System for 68 years, has provided a gift to open a state-of the art pediatric cancer inpatient unit at Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai. In recognition of the gift, the unit will be named The Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, February 27, at 5:15 pm.

The 5,300-square-foot unit features eight private beds, including two isolation rooms with negative air pressure to protect immunocompromised children from infection. A nurses’ station easily accessible to all patient rooms provides a close connection to the clinical team and facilitate quick responses to patients. In addition, the unit reflects Mount Sinai’s commitment to family-centered care, featuring a family lounge, kitchen, and playroom for younger children. The unit’s playful design and calming palette creates an environment that promotes healing and wellness.

"The Jack Martin Fund’s extraordinarily generous gift represents a critical step toward Mount Sinai's goal of transforming children's health care," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Through our alliance with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the co-managed Children’s Cancer Program, we have expanded our pool of nationally recognized experts and are increasing the scope of clinical services in order to provide the most advanced care for children battling cancer and blood disease.”

In 1988, the Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology was named for Jack Martin, a business executive who died of polio in 1950 after being cared for at Mount Sinai. The Jack Martin Fund was established by his family to honor his memory.

“The Jack Martin Fund Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, led by new Division Chief Steven J. Burakoff, MD, provides exceptional care to children with cancer and blood disease, while conducting innovative research to advance our understanding and treatment of these disorders,” said Lisa Satlin, MD, System Chair, Pediatrics, Mount Sinai Health System. “With a transformational gift, the Jack Martin Fund has now enabled Mount Sinai to build a new inpatient unit that reflects our commitment to caring for children and families in a warm, nurturing environment.”

“The Jack Martin Fund is proud to continue its support of Mount Sinai and The Jack Martin Fund Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology in their fight against children's cancers,” said Alan J. Feldman, Chairman, Jack Martin Fund. “Our ongoing mission is to equip the clinical team with whatever is needed to ensure the best outcome for their young patients.”

Photos from the The Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease and ribbon cutting can be found here.

Photo Captions (from left to right):

Photo Credit: The Mount Sinai Health System

Photo 110 : Alan Feldman, Chairman of the Jack Martin Fund; Mark Zeller, Co-President and Treasurer of the Jack Martin Fund; David L. Reich, President and COO of the Mount Sinai Hospital; Kenneth L. Davis, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System; Lisa M. Satlin, MD, System Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Pediatrician-in-Chief at the Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai; Chris Mongeluzo, Co-President of the Jack Martin Fund; Birte Wistinghausen, MD, Medical Director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai

Photo 111 : Alan Feldman, Chairman of the Jack Martin Fund

Photo 112 : Kenneth L. Davis, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System; Mark Zeller, Co-President and Treasurer of the Jack Martin Fund

Photo 113 : : Alan Feldman, Chairman of the Jack Martin Fund; Mark Zeller, Co-President and Treasurer of the Jack Martin Fund; Kenneth L. Davis, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System; Chris Mongeluzo, Co-President of the Jack Martin Fund; Lisa M. Satlin, MD, System Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Pediatrician-in-Chief at the Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai; David L. Reich, President and COO of the Mount Sinai Hospital; Birte Wistinghausen, MD, Medical Director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai

Photo 114 : Steven J. Burakoff, MD, Division Chief, The Jack Martin Fund Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Dean, Cancer Innovation, The Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai