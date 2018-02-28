Breast Cancer Breakthrough May Have Been Found in Connecticut
Article ID: 690290
Released: 28-Feb-2018 2:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — A big breakthrough in the battle against breast cancer may have been found in Connecticut.
The discovery was make by Yale Cancer Center research Dr. Erin Hofstatter and helped by a grant from the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation with money raised by the Southern Connecticut Breast Cancer Walk.
View the full video from WFSB at http://www.wfsb.com/story/37514506/breast-cancer-breakthrough-may-have-been-found-in-connecticut