Breast Cancer Breakthrough May Have Been Found in Connecticut

Released: 28-Feb-2018 2:05 PM EST

  • Erin Wysong Hofstatter, MD Associate Professor Term; Co-Director, Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program

Cancer, Healthcare

Newswise — A big breakthrough in the battle against breast cancer may have been found in Connecticut.

The discovery was make by Yale Cancer Center research Dr. Erin Hofstatter and helped by a grant from the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation with money raised by the Southern Connecticut Breast Cancer Walk.

View the full video from WFSB at http://www.wfsb.com/story/37514506/breast-cancer-breakthrough-may-have-been-found-in-connecticut

