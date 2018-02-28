Leadership Changes at Nurse Anesthesia Headquarters Announced

Newswise — Park Ridge, Ill. – AANA CEO, Randall Moore II, DNP, MBA, CRNA, recently announced changes to the leadership structure at the AANA headquarters for the more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) nationwide.

The following leadership structure will go into effect March 1, 2018:

Lorraine Jordan, PhD, CRNA, CAE, FAAN, will join the executive team as Chief Research, Quality, and Policy Officer. In this new role, Jordan will be working closely with the State and Federal Government Affairs Departments to develop and execute the advocacy efforts while more fully integrating the work she and her existing team are doing with quality, research, and reimbursement.

Lynn Reede, DNP, MBA, CRNA, FNAP, will join the executive team as Chief Clinical Officer. In this new role, Reede will assume a broader portfolio of responsibilities, including but not limited to strategic relationships, workforce development, and clinical subject matter expert to stakeholders both within and outside the AANA.

Bruce Schoneboom, PhD, CRNA, FAAN, will join the executive team as Chief Learning Officer. In this new role, Schoneboom will assume a strategic leadership role with an enhanced scope of responsibilities focusing on the AANA eLearning and in-person learning environments. In addition to this work, Schoneboom, will work the Human Resources Department to formulate the strategy to drive corporate learning direction, goals, and policies for AANA staff.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com.