Boston University Questrom School Dean to Speak at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Graduation

Newswise — Kenneth W. Freeman, Allen Questrom Professor and Dean at Boston University, is the featured speaker at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School’s graduation ceremony, Tuesday, May 22, at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

“Ken Freeman is an exemplary leader in both industry and academia. He has been a champion of business education throughout his career and we are proud that he will be our graduation speaker,” said Bernard T. Ferrari, dean of the Carey Business School.

Freeman was appointed the Allen Questrom Professor and Dean of Boston University Questrom School of Business in 2010. A study of global business leadership conducted at the internationally renowned INSEAD business school and published in the January 2013 issue of the Harvard Business Review named him one of the 100 best-performing CEOs in the world.

Freeman began his career at Corning Incorporated in 1972, progressing through the financial function before leading several of its businesses. He joined Corning Clinical Laboratories in 1995, and the company was spun off from Corning as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated soon thereafter. He led the dramatic turnaround of Quest Diagnostics as chairman and chief executive officer through 2004.

In 2005, Freeman joined Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), serving as a managing director and partner until his appointment as Dean at Boston University. From 2010 through 2013, he was a senior advisor to KKR, serving on the firm’s portfolio management committee.

Freeman received an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1976, and a BSBA, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Bucknell University in 1972, where he is Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Freeman is the lead director of Laureate Education, director and former chairman of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), and a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Business Practices Council.

Accredited by the AACSB, the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is the business school of Johns Hopkins University. Established in 2007, the Carey Business School’s mission supports business knowledge development and education through its own initiatives, innovations, and collaborative programs across Johns Hopkins University. Carey creates and shares knowledge that shapes business practices while educating business leaders who will grow economies and societies, and are exemplary citizens.