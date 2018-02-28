​​UNC Charlotte’s 2018 Analytics Frontiers Conference to Focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning ​​

Newswise — CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 28, 2018 - The Data Science Initiative at UNC Charlotte will convene the 2018 Analytics Frontiers Conference from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, at the Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Charlotte. Registration is open at analyticsfrontiers.uncc.edu/re gistration.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Analytics Frontiers Conference will feature influencers from a variety of businesses and nonprofit organizations who will discuss the ways large-scale analytics are transforming their organizations. This year’s conference, “Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning,” presents thought-leaders, business leaders, data scientists, entrepreneurs, software engineers and professional analysts from Charlotte and beyond to share their extensive expertise and experience on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning.

“The Analytics Frontiers Conference 2018 offers a timely review of data science techniques and methodologies that are changing the world as we speak, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks.,” noted Mirsad Hadzikadic, professor of software and information systems and director of the University’s Complex Systems Institute and the Data Science Initiative. “These advanced technologies are the source of both advantages and competitive challenges in areas as diverse as industry, government, education, and entertainment. The Conference sessions offer a guided introduction to these advanced topics by some of the the best minds of industry and academia.”

The conference is an outgrowth — and a microcosm — of UNC Charlotte’s Data Science Initiative (DSI), a multidisciplinary industry-university-state partnership led by the College of Computing and Informatics (CCI), Belk College of Business, College of Health and Human Services and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. With support from leading corporations and institutions, including title sponsor Bank of America, the conference is expected to attract more than 500 registrants.

The full-day event will offer three core presentations, a policy discussion and 18 breakout sessions (three sessions with six speakers each). The day starts with keynote speaker Susan Etlinger, an industry analyst for Altimeter and a globally recognized expert in digital strategy, who will focus on artificial intelligence, big data, analytics and digital ethics. In 2016, she was named one of the “Must Know Top Writers in Technology” by LinkedIn; her TED talk, “What Do We Do With All This Big Data?" has been translated into 25 languages and viewed more than one million times.

Following the morning keynote address, Charlotte Chamber of Commerce President Bob Morgan will lead a panel discussion featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and N.C. Rep. Jason Saine who will address the trending topic of how data analytics and IT can advance the Charlotte region as a technology hub.

A breakout session to note includes a panel discussion titled, “Computing Research in Data Analytics in an Urban University” to be moderated by Computing and Informatics Dean Fatma Mili. Panelists include representatives from the City of Charlotte, non-profits and researchers who will discuss the unique responsibility of urban research universities to focus much of their intellectual capital on the economic and social well-being of their city, region and constituencies.

Jeremy Achin, a data scientist turned entrepreneur and CEO of DataRobot, delivers the luncheon keynote. He will share his passion to aid companies to become more efficient by deploying machine learning. Award-winning author, speaker, future trends expert and VP of Big Data and Cognitive Systems at IBM Paul Zikopoulos will deliver the concluding keynote; he will give his perspectives on AI and how to excel in this rapid period of change and address “Into the Mysterious World of a ‘Thinking’ Business.”

For a full listing of presentations and speakers, view the agenda on the Analytics Frontiers Conference website and register to attend. A limited number of tickets are available to full-time UNC Charlotte students for $50.

Event sponsorships at a variety of levels are available. In addition to Bank of America, current lunch table and exhibitor sponsors include Bank of America Merchant Services, Duke Energy, Randall & Reilly, Teradata, and UNC Belk College of Business. For information about sponsorship opportunities, visit become a sponsor or contact Margie Benbow at mbenbow1@uncc.edu or 704-687-5666.

About UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte is North Carolina’s urban research university. With fall 2017 enrollment of more than 29,300 students, the University leverages its location in the state’s largest city to offer internationally competitive programs of research and creative activity, exemplary undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, and a focused set of community engagement initiatives.