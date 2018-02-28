Mayo Clinic Social Media Campaign Highlights Colorectal Cancer Awareness, Prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. — To kick off March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic today announced the launch of a social media campaign to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, and the importance of screening and early detection to save lives.

Through the Colorectal Cancer Expert Q&A campaign, Mayo Clinic physicians from Arizona, Florida and Minnesota will be featured in a series of short, typically 30-second, videos. A new video will be released daily in March.

Videos will include information on a range of topics related to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer, and will be distributed on Mayo Clinic’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. For those who want to explore further, all the videos will be on Mayo Clinic Connect, an online community where patients and families share experiences, find support and exchange information with people like themselves.

“We know that colorectal cancer is a preventable disease, and early detection is critical for saving lives,” says, Paul Limburg, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic. “We have been proud to collaborate with Fight Colorectal Cancer and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable for the last five years to work toward our shared goal of getting 80 percent of eligible U.S. adults screened. Through this new campaign, we hope to reach all of Mayo Clinic’s social media followers and encourage them to share this important information about colorectal cancer within their own networks and hopefully beyond.”

“We’re excited to use the power of social media to help catalyze more frequent, informed conversations about colorectal cancer with people everywhere,” says Lee Aase, director of social media at Mayo Clinic. Aase says Mayo Clinic also will livestream a Blue Carpet event in Los Angeles on Facebook. This event will feature celebrities and medical experts as they arrive for an educational program on colorectal cancer on March 8 from 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. PST.

