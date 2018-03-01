Three Things: Preparing for Financial Crisis

ByNewswise — Robert F. Bruner

Ten years ago, the Great Recession was brewing. Memory is short, and many people who are now adults may not remember its gravity, so it behooves us to think about a few lessons we’ve learned through the years. Though we can’t predict exactly when, history shows that financial crises will recur; they have have long tails on both ends, so they build slowly before they hit, then the long recovery after makes it difficult to forecast the next events.

In this Three Things video, Darden Professor and Dean Emeritus Robert Bruner discusses how we know crises will recur and how we can personally prepare for them.

