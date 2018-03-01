Loyola Medicine Acquires MacNeal Hospital and Affiliated Operations

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has finalized the acquisition of MacNeal Hospital and its affiliated operations from Tenet Healthcare. The acquisition also includes Chicago Health System, Chicago Market Laboratories, Inc. and some physicians of Chicago Health Medical Group.

MacNeal Hospital is a 374-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn, Illinois, with over 550 medical staff members in 50 specialties, advanced inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric services and advanced diagnostics and treatments in a convenient community setting. In addition, MacNeal has a 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit, a 25-bed inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program.

MacNeal is now part of the Loyola Medicine regional system, which includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and a large ambulatory network offering primary and specialty care at convenient locations throughout Cook, Will and DuPage Counties. Loyola Medicine is also a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest health systems with 94 hospitals in 22 states.

"We look forward to serving a greater number of patients through our expanded delivery network, thanks to the resources, providers and value-added care made possible by adding MacNeal Hospital and its physicians to our system," said Larry M. Goldberg, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health's Illinois region.