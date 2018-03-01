Fred Hutch announces 2018 Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award recipients

Newswise — SEATTLE — March 1, 2018 — Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has announced the 2018 recipients of the annual Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in graduate studies in the biological sciences.

Nominations for this prestigious award are solicited internationally. This year’s 13 awardees come from the University of Vienna and across the United States — from Harvard Medical School to Stanford University. Their diverse research studies include how flu evolves, the impact of sleep on the brain, and the biological mechanisms that maintain HIV infection.

Named for the Hutch’s Dr. Harold Weintraub, the award honors his scientific leadership in the field of molecular biology and his legacy as an extraordinary mentor, colleague, collaborator and friend. Weintraub helped found the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch and died of brain cancer in 1995 at age 49. Since the award began in 2000, there have been a total of 264 recipients, including this year’s honorees.

“Hal was one of the most outstanding scientists of his generation, as well as one of the most unpretentious,” said Dr. Mark Groudine, molecular biologist and special adviser to the Director’s Office at Fred Hutch. “Hal had the knack of identifying the important questions in biology and designing experimental approaches that were creative, simple and elegant. The Weintraub Award not only honors Hal’s scientific leadership but also his passion for supporting scientists at the very beginning of their careers.”

The awards will be presented May 4 at a scientific symposium at the Hutch. At that time, awardees will present findings from their respective research projects.

2018 Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award recipients:

Nicholas Bodnar

Ph.D., Biological and Biomedical Sciences

Harvard Medical School

James Samuel Byers

Ph.D., Developmental Biology

Stanford University

Lillian Brumer Cohn

Ph.D., Molecular Biology

The Rockefeller University

Eric Van Dang

Ph.D., Biomedical Sciences, Immunology Program

University of California, San Francisco

Fahim Farzadfard

Ph.D., Microbiology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Danielle Grotjahn

Ph.D., Integrative Structural and Computational Biology

The Scripps Research Institute

Kamena Kostova

Ph.D., Biomedical Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

Adam George Larson

Ph.D., Tetrad Program (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Developmental Biology and Genetics)

University of California, San Francisco

Jackson Liang

Ph.D., Molecular and Cellular Physiology

Stanford University

Claudio L. Morales-Pérez

Ph.D., Neuroscience and Biophysics/Molecular Biophysics

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Annika Nichols

Ph.D., Cognition, Behavior and Neuroscience

IMP/ Vienna Biocenter/University of Vienna

Niladri K. Sinha

Ph.D., Biological Chemistry

University of Utah

Katherine Xue

Ph.D., Genome Sciences

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/University of Washington

Photos of awardees are available upon request.

