American Chiropractic Association Members Advocate for Veterans Health, Student Debt Relief

Newswise — Arlington, Va. – Hundreds of American Chiropractic Association (ACA) members met with their congressional representatives today in Washington, D.C., to advocate for expanded access to chiropractic services for veterans, among other issues, as part of the association’s annual meeting, the National Chiropractic Leadership Conference (NCLC).

More than 600 chiropractors, students and other supporters have convened in the nation's capital this week to hear speeches from government leaders, receive advocacy training and urge elected officials to support pro-chiropractic measures that would expand access to chiropractic services for veterans at VA health care facilities (H.R. 103/S. 609) as well as for their families and retirees through TRICARE (H.R. 4973), and allow chiropractic graduates to participate in federal programs enabling them to practice in underserved areas in exchange for student loan debt relief (H.R. 1378).

Before heading to Capitol Hill, NCLC attendees heard from members of Congress who stressed the importance of educating elected officials about how chiropractors can enhance patient care, particularly for veterans. A 2017 report from the VA stated that more than 62 percent of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn veterans who sought health care from the VA over a 14-year period were treated for musculoskeletal ailments such as back pain. As a result, many veterans struggle with addiction to prescription pain killers.

“The VA must adapt to new injuries,” noted Sen. John Tester (D-Mont.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. “Your advice is important to let Congress know what veterans need.”

Tester also spoke in support of legislation that would make it easier for veterans to access chiropractic services from private chiropractic practices when their local VA health care facility is unable to provide treatment in a reasonable timeframe.

Also speaking at NCLC, Rep. David Young (R-Iowa), member of the House Appropriations Committee, discussed the importance of compromise in the political process while expressing staunch support for ACA’s initiatives to expand health care options for patients. “You are part of the solution,” he told the chiropractors and students assembled.

At an ACA Political Action Committee event the same morning, Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) spoke in support of efforts to expand access to chiropractic services for seniors. He described the limited benefits currently available to seniors as an “outdated” and “antiquated” system. “Full chiropractic services should be a part of the Medicare program,” he said. “I will be supportive of you.”

