College of Education Dean Says to Fill Classrooms with Books, Not Guns

“As a nation, we must make the care of our children a larger priority by creating school communities that embrace the uniqueness of each child, provide the care and support for all children, and empower our nation’s educators to do what they do best: teach the next generation of citizens,” Dr. Pamela Jessee, dean of the Lewis University College of Education said.

As a professional educator for 42 years, Jessee calls the idea of putting guns in the classroom a “hair-brained idea.” She continued, “To be an educated person, in my opinion, is to learn to solve problems and conflicts with the use of logic and reason and human kindness.”

Jessee suggests putting more resources into mental health support services. “When done successfully, our schools can work together with mental health professionals to provide the much-needed help some of our students necessitate.”

Most importantly, the former principal says time and effort should be put into mentorship and presence. “The one essential variable for school success is the presence of a caring adult who believes in the child and can advocate for that child’s needs.”

