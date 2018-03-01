Henry Ford Health System to Set New Standard for Patient Care Utilizing accesso’s Newest Technology, The Experience Engine (TE2)

Newswise — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, cultural and hospitality markets has announced its first ever healthcare patient experience partnership with Henry Ford Health System, a long-term agreement which will utilize The Experience Engine (TE2) platform to redefine how digital experience management software can power a greatly improved journey for patients, patient families and caregivers. This strategic alliance is the first of its kind in the country.

TE2 is a comprehensive digital experience and personalization platform that provides enhanced and highly personalized experiences over a patient’s entire healthcare journey, including real-time content and services via smartphone, tablet or wearable device. Henry Ford will pilot the technology beginning in the fall of 2018, in preparation for a full multi-phase implementation to coincide with the grand opening of the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion, the new destination center for the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, expected in 2020.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen before in healthcare,” said Steven N. Kalkanis, M.D., Medical Director, Henry Ford Cancer Institute, and Chair, Department of Neurosurgery. “A cancer diagnosis and everything that comes with it can cause an unspeakable amount of stress for patients and families. A solution of this magnitude has the unparalleled potential to ease that burden and we are thrilled to join with Accesso to create an improved experience for our patients.”

The TE2 platform builds unique patient profiles compiled through both active and passive data collection, and can be integrated with electronic medical records. These profiles enable healthcare providers to offer a convenient and frictionless patient experience in real-time, with features such as:

“Our technology and devices have revolutionized the way we live our lives,” said Spencer Hoover, Henry Ford Health System’s Vice President & Executive Director of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute. “That’s what we’re creating here – a revolution in healthcare that, for the first time, combines unprecedented convenience with exceptional and personalized care. In Accesso and TE2, we have found committed colleagues that have brought the best of hospitality to healthcare.”

The technology is optional and is available to both patients and caregivers. Once the TE2 platform is fully implemented within the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, it will be expanded to other parts of the health system. Also part of the agreement, Henry Ford and accesso will work to develop new digital solutions to standardize care pathways, under a licensing agreement negotiated by Henry Ford Innovations, the multi-disciplinary team responsible for leveraging the health system’s intellectual property and licensing it worldwide for the development of new products, devices, therapies, and hospitals.

“It is the mission of Henry Ford Innovations to help identify and structure relationships with other outstanding innovators such as TE2 to advance the course of healthcare,” said Scott Dulchavsky, M.D., CEO of the Henry Ford Innovation Institute.

“We are thrilled to partner with Henry Ford Health System as we introduce The Experience Engine’s technology to the industry with the goal of significantly improving the standards of healthcare,” said Scott Sahadi, President of TE2. “This agreement illustrates Henry Ford’s commitment to being on the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the industry and their confidence in our product to elevate the patient experience and maximize efficiency.”

The technology and standardization developed by TE2 and Henry Ford Health System will be made available to other hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. “When we can help bring to reality innovative solutions to better serve patients and care providers, both at Henry Ford and beyond, then we’ve truly accomplished that mission,” said Mark Coticchia, Henry Ford Health System Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer.

-more-

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attraction operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 clients in more than 30 countries around the globe, accesso’s solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understand the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TE2

The Experience Engine™ (TE2) is the leader in experience-driven, personalized advertisement and content delivery for connected consumers, bridging the physical and digital brand experience across mobile, wearables and other digital technologies. TE2 is designed for industries where an in-person experience is a critical engagement opportunity, including hospitality, resorts, theme parks, food, travel, education and health care. For more information about TE2, please visit www.theexperienceengine.com.

About Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation’s leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.

About the Henry Ford Cancer Institute

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer programs in Michigan, providing care at five hospitals and six outpatient facilities, and dozens of aligned doctor’s offices throughout southeast Michigan. Treatment for the most complex or rare cancers and the Institute’s extensive cancer research program is anchored by Henry Ford Hospital. For more information, visit www.henryford.com/cancer.

About Henry Ford Innovations

Established in 2011, Henry Ford Health System Innovations engineers the future of healthcare through identifying and commercializing the health system's technologies and know-how. Its main arms include Research and Education, Technology Management, Corporate Innovation, and International Programs. To learn more, visit HenryFord.com/About/Innovations.

Media Contacts:

Heather Keroes, APR, Curley & Pynn, hkeroes@thestrategicfirm.com, (407) 423-8006

Brenda D. Craig, MFA, Henry Ford Health System, bcraig3@hfhs.org, (313) 283-8331