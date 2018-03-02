 
Media Advisory: JHU Expert Has New Paper on Risk of Arming Teachers

Released: 2-Mar-2018

Johns Hopkins University

Education, Guns and Violence, U.S. Politics, Local - Maryland
  • Teachers, K-12 Education, School Safety, Mass School Killing, mass shootings

    March 2, 2018
    MEDIA ADVISORY: JHU Expert Has New Paper on Risk of Arming Teachers

    WHAT: A Johns Hopkins University professor’s working paper that concludes that arming teachers would be risky and ineffective.

    The 18-page paper, which examines the issue from a national public safety perspective, is titled “Arming teachers to mitigate school shootings: Evidence, assumptions, policy implications, and comparison to law enforcement officers involved in encounters with armed assailants.”

    KEY POINT: In a crisis, trained police officers shoot with less than 30 percent accuracy. “What makes you think a teacher is going to do better?” the author says.

    WHO: The researcher is Sheldon Greenberg, a professor in the Johns Hopkins University School of Education’s Division of Public Safety Leadership; deputy director of the National Criminal Justice Technology Research, Test and Evaluation Center; and chair of the Forum on Global Violence Prevention, National Academy of Sciences.

    The paper is available for reporters and Greenberg is available for interviews.

    For more information, contact Jill Rosen at 443-997-9906 or 443-547-8805 or jrosen@jhu.edu.

