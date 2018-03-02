THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

MEDIA ADVISORY: JHU Expert Has New Paper on Risk of Arming Teachers

WHAT: A Johns Hopkins University professor’s working paper that concludes that arming teachers would be risky and ineffective.

The 18-page paper, which examines the issue from a national public safety perspective, is titled “Arming teachers to mitigate school shootings: Evidence, assumptions, policy implications, and comparison to law enforcement officers involved in encounters with armed assailants.”

KEY POINT: In a crisis, trained police officers shoot with less than 30 percent accuracy. “What makes you think a teacher is going to do better?” the author says.

WHO: The researcher is Sheldon Greenberg, a professor in the Johns Hopkins University School of Education’s Division of Public Safety Leadership; deputy director of the National Criminal Justice Technology Research, Test and Evaluation Center; and chair of the Forum on Global Violence Prevention, National Academy of Sciences.

The paper is available for reporters and Greenberg is available for interviews.

