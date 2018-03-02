Media Advisory: JHU Expert Has New Paper on Risk of Arming Teachers
Article ID: 690424
Released: 2-Mar-2018 10:05 AM EST
Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY
OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS
3910 Keswick Rd., Suite N-2600
Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone: 443-997-9009 / Fax: 443-997-1006
March 2, 2018
CONTACT: Jill Rosen
Office: 443-997-9906 / Cell: 443-547-8805
jrosen@jhu.edu @JHUmediareps
MEDIA ADVISORY: JHU Expert Has New Paper on Risk of Arming Teachers
WHAT: A Johns Hopkins University professor’s working paper that concludes that arming teachers would be risky and ineffective.
The 18-page paper, which examines the issue from a national public safety perspective, is titled “Arming teachers to mitigate school shootings: Evidence, assumptions, policy implications, and comparison to law enforcement officers involved in encounters with armed assailants.”
KEY POINT: In a crisis, trained police officers shoot with less than 30 percent accuracy. “What makes you think a teacher is going to do better?” the author says.
WHO: The researcher is Sheldon Greenberg, a professor in the Johns Hopkins University School of Education’s Division of Public Safety Leadership; deputy director of the National Criminal Justice Technology Research, Test and Evaluation Center; and chair of the Forum on Global Violence Prevention, National Academy of Sciences.
The paper is available for reporters and Greenberg is available for interviews.
For more information, contact Jill Rosen at 443-997-9906 or 443-547-8805 or jrosen@jhu.edu.
###